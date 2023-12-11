SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Due to inclement weather conditions, all Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s County Public Schools will open two hours late today, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

There is a code two, which is a two-hour delay, for CCPS staff who follow the code system. Visit the Charles school system website, www.ccboe.com, or call the 24-hour information line at 301-934-7410/301-932-6656 for the latest information.

SMCPS Code 1 for staff. Visit http://smcps.org for more information.

Visit the Calvert school system website, https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/administration/emergency-codes