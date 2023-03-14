Two Injured After Collision Involving U.S. Government Truck In Park Hall

Two Injured After Collision In Park Hall
PARK HALL, Md. – On March 14, at approximately 2:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Hermanville Road. 

Crews arrived and found two vehicles on the side of the roadway with multiple patients injured. 

Two patients were evaluated on the scene and then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment. The driver of the U.S. Government truck signed a care refusal.

Use caution in the area. 

