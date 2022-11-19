Two Injured After Serious Collision In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On November 18, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Hollywood Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in the collision with one vehicle overturned.

Two occupants were reportedly injured. Both patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

SMCSO: AVOID Rt 245 and Rt 5 for the next 45 minutes due to traffic accident. Some roads closed.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

