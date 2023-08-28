HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 28, 2023 at approximately 1:23 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Hollywood Road.
Crews arrived and found a Jeep Wrangler with a trailer and a Chevrolet Equinox SUV involved in a t-bone collision with two occupants reportedly injured. EMS evaluated the patients on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
Use caution in the area and expect delays.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
Mechanical or medical issue MAYBE ?
Traffic lights out .? Lights out ,in that case you must slowdown and watch for all others
Yet at a traffic light, this happens . With prevailing stats this may have been caused by above posted speed limit , inattentive driving , inability to drive, driving at speeds greater than road conditions will allow…
This intersection is wide open and access point are clearly visible for great distances …and it has far too many crashes caused by incompetent drivers.
Speed cameras and red light cameras are required
Funny how Annapolis left says that traffic lights reduce crashes…
