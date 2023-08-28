HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 28, 2023 at approximately 1:23 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Hollywood Road.

Crews arrived and found a Jeep Wrangler with a trailer and a Chevrolet Equinox SUV involved in a t-bone collision with two occupants reportedly injured. EMS evaluated the patients on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Use caution in the area and expect delays.

