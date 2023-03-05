WALDORF, Md -On March 5, 2023 at approximately 2:09 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St Patricks Dr.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with two occupants with minor injuries.

The two occupants were able to self-extricate themselves from the vehicle.

EMS evaluated the patients on the scene two patients signed refusal and one was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com