Two Injured In Serious Motor Vehicle Accident On Golden Beach Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Golden Beach Road in the area of Laurel Ridge Drive on June 17 at approximately 11:07 p.m.

According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the accident and one of them had overturned in the woods. No entrapment was found, but two occupants were reportedly injured.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and transported both patients to a local hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com