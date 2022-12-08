Two Being Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision In Helen

UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. – While the second patient, a 54-year-old female was being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, EMS on board the ambulance requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. MSP Trooper 2 is enroute from Joint Base Andrews with a 20 minute ETA.

Firefighters established a landing zone at Margaret Brent Middle School for the second patient.

MSP Trooper 2 arrived and transported the second patient to Capital Region Trauma Center.

MSP Trooper 2 at Margaret Brent Middle School

HELEN, Md. – On December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Foley Mattingly Road.

Crews arrived and found a truck and sedan in the roadway involved in a head-on collision with two occupants reportedly trapped with injuries. Upon arrival a MEDEVAC was requested for one patient.

Firefighters extricated the patients and turned them over to EMS for care.

Firefighters established a landing zone on Point Lookout Road at the scene for Maryland State Police Trooper 7.

SMCSO NIXLE ALERT: Police are on the scene of a MVA at Route 5 / Foley Mattingly Road. Route 5 is closed at this time, please divert accordingly.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Capital Region Trauma Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

