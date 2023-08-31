MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 31, 2023 at approximately 3:17 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on northbound Three Notch Road in the area of New Market Turner Road.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved and immediately requested a MEDEVAC transport for a 91-year-old occupant that was reportedly unresponsive. Firefighters set up a landing zone nearby at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene. One patient was transported by an ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and the second patient was flown by MSPAC Trooper 7 to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

