LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 12, 2023 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on northbound Three Notch Road in the area of MacArthur Boulevard.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone collision with two occupants injured and one trapped. Firefighters quickly performed a door pop to extricate the passenger of the vehicle.

EMS evaluated both patients on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com