Two Injured, Trapped After Vehicle Overturns In Serious Prince Frederick Collision

Photo courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 19, at approximately 9:00 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one vehicle overturned in the roadway with occupants injured and trapped. Firefighters removed the roof of the overturned vehicle to extricate the patients

Photo courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

