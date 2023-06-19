Two Injured, Trapped After Vehicle Overturns In Serious Prince Frederick Collision

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 19, at approximately 9:00 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one vehicle overturned in the roadway with occupants injured and trapped. Firefighters removed the roof of the overturned vehicle to extricate the patients
Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
That looks like a 45mph crash………..I’m gonna start driving my derby cars up and down the road the way you fools drive
along with texting on the phone… do not forget about that one. if that is the case, jail time.
not safe to drive on these roads anymore. 9am accidents appearing like it is nothing! horrible! I go to this area at least twice a week with my little one!
Hear that ! I’m retired and try to stay off the rds. early am and later afternoon. People have gone insane with the driving, especially while texting, see it all the time.
Once they start applying the appropriate fines, suspensions and points to the “at fault” driver’s licenses, the incidents of these crashes will go down.
I’m not sure why the government won’t do that. JK; We all know why they won’t in Maryland…
Yep!
