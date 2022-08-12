CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two juveniles in connection with the murder of a gas station employee on Wednesday in Clinton.

One of the suspects is a 15-year-old male from Clinton. He is charged as an adult. The second suspect is a 12-year-old male from Clinton. He is charged as a juvenile. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mount Rainier.

On August 10, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am, patrol officers were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road for a report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, they discovered the victim, an employee of the business, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects stabbed the victim after committing a theft at the gas station.

“This is a tragic situation. Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work. We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes. Seven juveniles have been arrested this year alone involving homicides. Committing violent crimes are serious offenses and we intend to do our part in holding accountable anyone, no matter their age, who breaks the law in this county. We will continue to seek justice for the victims of crime,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

The two juveniles are charged with first degree murder, assault and related charges. The 15-year-old suspect is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. The 12-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038267.