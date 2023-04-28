LA PLATA, Md. – On April 27 at 2:20 p.m., two juveniles assaulted a student who was waiting for a school bus in the parking lot at La Plata High School.

A school resource officer initiated an investigation and identified the juveniles as students who attend different schools and were transitioning from one bus to another at La Plata.

After reviewing the case, the two juveniles involved in the assault will be charged on a juvenile offense report with second-degree assault. The juveniles also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.