HARRINGTON, De. –When area butchers hit the ice rink at Centre Ice Arena this month, they won’t need skates or hockey sticks to score. To prove they’re a cut above the competition, 10 professional meat-cutters, from across Delaware and Maryland will compete on the ice in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.

About the Competition Each participant receives 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield, and speed in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at a chilly 38 degrees.

Top scoring challengers in the region will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2024 national competition. The semi-finals and final competition will be held in March. The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

“Meat-cutting is truly a lost art,” says Steve Loper, Texas Roadhouse Product Coach. “Our annual competition celebrates the success of our professional meat cutters. Our meat-cutting challenges are one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication to cutting perfect steaks for our guests.”

Participating Meat-Cutters Brayan Palafox Bear, DE Delfino Cuba Middletown, DE Moises Huix Camden, DE Mario Aguilar Millsboro, DE Angel Aponte Seaford, DE Aaron Myrick Salisbury, MD Jeremias Lopez Lexington Park, MD Andre Marquez La Plata, MD Eder Oseguedo Columbia, MD Jose Chavez Fallston, MD

Each Meat Cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler.

The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to recognize daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters. Meat cutters hand-cut each steak served at the restaurants. Their work is displayed in the lobby where guests are invited to choose their favorite steak.

Date: Monday, September 18 Time: 11:00 am Place: Centre Ice Arena 644 Rd 316 Harrington, DE 19952

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, founded by Kent Taylor, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for Hand-Cut steaks, Made-From-Scratch Sides, Fresh-Baked Bread, and a lively atmosphere. In 2022, Texas Roadhouse was named one of Fortune Magazine’s Most Admired Companies. Texas Roadhouse also ranked third on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service for Casual Dining Restaurants in 2021. In addition to Texas Roadhouse, the company owns and operates Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers, for more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.