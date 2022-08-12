Andre Elmore Gardner and Yanni Nathaniel Gardner

BRYANTOWN, Md. – On August 9 at 9:16 a.m., an officer assigned to the Traffic Operations Unit observed a registration violation on a commercial vehicle in the area of Leonardtown Road and Bryantown Road and initiated a traffic stop.

A check revealed the driver of vehicle had a suspended driver’s license. Through further investigation, the officer recovered a quantity of crack / cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms in an amount indicative of drug distribution.

The driver, Yanni Nathaniel Gardner, 24, and a passenger, Andre Elmore Gardner, 46, both of Lusby, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and other related charges.

On August 9, a district court commissioner released Yanni Gardner on an unsecured $10,000 bond.

On August 10, a judge released Andre Gardner from the Charles County Detention Center after he paid 10% of a $10,000 bond. Sgt. Morales is investigating.

