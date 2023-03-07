Two Missing Teenagers In California Area

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding Destini Marie Stone (14 yo) and April Marie Simmons (14 yo), both missing from the California area. It is believed these two teenage girls are together, reported as having run away.

Destini Marie Stone

Destini Marie Stone was last seen in the California area and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 301-475-8008 (Case #12205-23).

April Marie Simmons

April Marie Simmons was last seen in the California area and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 301-475-8008 (Case #12215-23).

If you have any information about the location of these missing persons, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

