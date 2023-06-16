Two New La Plata Police Officers Sworn In By Mayor Jeannine James

Chief Carl Schinner, Officer Jacob Shuar, Officer Jacob Bladen, and Mayor Jeannine James.

Credit – La Plata Police Department

LA PLATA, Md. – On June 13, 2023, La Plata Mayor Jeannine James swore in Officer Jacob Bladen and Officer Jacob Shuar. After completing 7 months of rigorous basic training in 21st Century Policing, Officers Bladen and Shuar graduated from the Anne Arundel County Police Academy.

During the graduation ceremony, Officer Bladen was awarded the top driving award, a testament to his dedication and hard work throughout the training program.

Congratulations to Officers Bladen and Shuar on their graduation and swearing-in as La Plata’s newest police officers. We are grateful for their commitment to serving and protecting our community.

La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad, and Officer Jacob Shuar.

La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad, and Officer Jacob Bladen.

