BUSHWOOD, Md. – On June 13, at approximately 8:41 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Whites Neck Road in the area of Oscar Hayden Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with two occupants injured. No entrapment was found. Both patients were transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for care.

SMCSO notice: There is a traffic accident causing road closure in the area of Bushwood Wharf Rd. and Whites Neck Rd., for an undisclosed amount of time. Please plan your route appropriately.

