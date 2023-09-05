Two Occupants Injured After Serious 4-Vehicle Crash In Great Mills 

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On September 5, 2023 at approximately 5:50 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Great Mills Road in the area of Chancellors Run Road for a serious motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene to find four vehicles involved with one vehicle overturned and at least one occupant trapped. EMS evaluated two adults and two children on the scene. Firefighters extricated the occupants within ten minutes.

Two patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

