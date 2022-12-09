CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a multi-vehicle crash that has sent multiple people to the hospital.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 8, first responders were called to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road for a reported crash involving four vehicles and possible entrapment.

Upon arrival, crews located four vehicles involved in the crash, all of which were still in the roadway.

EMS made contact with one adult and one juvenile patient who were in need of addition medical treatment.

A MEDEVAC helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was called to make the transports.

Both patients were transported to the MSPAC hangar, where they were flown to a nearby trauma center.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com