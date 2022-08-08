HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a crash that has resulted in injuries and power outages in St. Mary’s County.

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on August 7, first responders were dispatched to a reported crash in the 24000 block of Sotterley Road with reports of power lines down and potential injuries.

Crews arrived on scene and located a single vehicle which had gone off the road, and knocked over power lines.

First responders located two patients with injuries, one of which was described as having sustained injuries to their head.

EMS would call for two ambulances to make transports of both patients that were involved in the crash.

Police on the scene administered a field sobriety test to the vehicle’s operator.

One reporter on the scene indicated that a police officer said there was reportedly an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. This report has not been confirmed by police at this time.

SMECO was called to the scene to assist with a pole that was knocked out of the ground.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions at this time.

Expect delays, and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.