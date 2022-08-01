LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a double stabbing that has taken place in Lexington Park.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 31, first responders were alerted to reports that two people had been stabbed in the 21000 block of Enterprise Road.

Police arrived on the scene and reported that one female patient had sustained laceration wounds to her arm, and a second patient had reportedly sustained wounds to their abdomen.

Medical personnel were dispatched to a separate incident nearby after the reported stabbing. This incident is believed to be unrelated.

Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 7 was placed on standby soon after first responders were dispatched.

One patient was determined to be in need of advanced care at a nearby trauma center. That patient is being transported to the MSPAC hangar to be flown out.

The second patient reportedly sustained mild injuries and is being transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

It is unknown if anyone has been taken into police custody at this time.

Avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional information as it is made available.

