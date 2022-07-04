CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that has sent two people to the hospital.

At approximately 6:37 p.m. on July 4, first responders were called to Worth Avenue for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, crews located two vehicles involved in the crash, one of which had gone off the roadway.

EMS made contact with a total of two patients who were in need of additional medical treatment.

Both patients were transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital soon after.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.