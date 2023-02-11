Kelsey Bush, community liaison for St. Mary’s College, will co-chair the Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team and Jess Jolly, the College’s director of counseling, will co-chair the Behavioral Health Action Team.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Two St. Mary’s College of Maryland staff were recently named to the 2023 Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) Steering Committee by members of the partnership.

Kelsey Bush, community liaison for St. Mary’s College, will co-chair the Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team and Jess Jolly, the College’s director of counseling, will co-chair the Behavioral Health Action Team.

Bush and Jolly join several members of the SMCM community who are members of the HSMP.

The HSMP is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The coalition mobilizes members through four action teams to address the priority health issues in St. Mary’s: behavioral health, chronic disease prevention, environmental health, and violence, injury and trauma.

Bush and Jolly were among eight newly elected members to the steering committee.

Other elected members were:

Christopher Shea, Behavioral Health Action Team Co-Chair

Andrea Hamilton, Chronic Disease Action Team Co-Chair

Brian Abell, Chronic Disease Action Team Co-Chair

Ashlyn Dishman, Environmental Health Action Team Co-Chair

Sue Veith, Environmental Health Action Team Co-Chair

Taylor Spencer Davis, Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team Co-Chair

Learn about the HSMP online at: healthystmarys.com.