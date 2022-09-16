LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will open their doors free to all who download a branded Museum Day ticket Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The event is part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity. Participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.

The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to join in the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free daily admission.

Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors—it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities.

It represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion. This year’s theme, The American Experience, shines a spotlight on wonderful arts, culture, sciences, innovation and history exhibits across the country.

“Our museums have such a unique story to tell and being part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day helps us to reach new audiences that may never have experienced our sites before due to a variety of circumstances.” said Karen Stone, St. Mary’s County Museum Manager.

Those wishing to attend and participate in Museum Day 2022 can visit Smithsonianmag.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket beginning Aug. 15, 2022.

Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum Sept. 17, 2022.

One ticket is permitted per email address. Please note that the ticket for St. Clement’s Island Museum includes free admission to the museum but NOT the water taxi, which will remain $7.00 per person that day.

A list of participating museums, can be found at Smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search.