Two Students Arrested For Bringing Handguns To Suitland High School

SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested two Suitland High School students who brought handguns on to school property today. The first student is a 16-year-old male from Suitland. He is charged as an adult. The second student is 18-year-old Christopher Harris of New Carrollton.

At approximately 11:00 am, deputies with the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff responded to the school to execute an arrest warrant for the 16-year-old student. He was wanted by the PGPD for a carjacking on June 29, 2022, in District Heights.

When the deputies and the School Resource Officer located the student, a gun was recovered from him waistband. He was taken into custody.

He is charged with the original carjacking as well as multiple gun-related charges to include possession of a handgun on school property.

Several hours later, at approximately 2:00 pm, the SRO received information that originated from a parent that a second student, Christopher Harris, was potentially armed with a handgun.

The SRO and school security personnel located the student in a hallway. A gun was located in his backpack.

He was then taken into custody. Harris will be charged with multiple charges to include possession of a dangerous weapon on school property as well as multiple gun-related offenses.

Both of these incidents remain under active investigation.