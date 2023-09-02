Two Suspects Wanted For Theft At Target In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Friday, August 25, 2023, at approximately 8:06 AM, the two subjects pictured entered the Target in California, took a suitcase, and filled it with numerous electronic items and fled the store, failing to pay for any of the items.

The suspects fled in a 2022 Chevy Malibu, which was rented with false information.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Dfc. M. Schell #359 at Max.Schell@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8161 . Case #46237-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.