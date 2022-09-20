CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road.

Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside Road with subjects trapped.

Firefighters extracted both patients after utilizing the Holmatro cutters and spreaders. Both patients were transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the North Beach VFD