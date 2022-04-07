UPDATE – Accident has been cleared, traffic is moving.

CALFORNIA, Md. – Today at approximately 7:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with reports of subjects trapped on Patuxent Beach Road, just before the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles in the roadway with two subjects trapped, one in each vehicle. Firefighters removed the doors and extracted both patients by 8:00 a.m.

MEDEVAC was requested but was grounded due to bad weather. One patient was later transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and the second patient was transported to Capital Region Trauma Center.

Traffic was shutdown in both directions for over an hour. You can view the traffic cameras here.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com