WALDORF, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident into a building in the 3000 block of Old Washington Road.

Crews arrived within minutes and found the single vehicle had struck the Gold Mine Saloon. The building was occupied at the time.

Firefighters immediately secured the power to the building.

EMS evaluated two patients who were involved in the crash and determined they were in need of additional medical treatment.

They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Collapse Unit arrived with assistance from CSU, and secured the front overhang to the building.

The Charles County building inspector was requested to the scene.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services