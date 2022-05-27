LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon.

On May 27, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision in the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Initial reports of the crash indicated that there were multiple vehicles involved, and potentially injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located both vehicles still in the roadway, and all patients out of their vehicles.

EMS on the scene are still currently evaluating the patients, to determine the extent of their injuries.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.