Two Weapons Recovered From Thomas Stone High School Student

WALDORF, Md. – On June 9, at 1 p.m., a school administrator at Thomas Stone High School was advised that a student was in possession of a knife and a stun gun, which were recovered.

The school resource officer is conducting an investigation and, upon completion, will review the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer L. Payne at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0452.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Continue to follow for updates.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com