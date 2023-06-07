Two Women Facing Prostitution Charges After Undercover Sting At Massage Parlor

LAUREL, Md. – On June 5, 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Vice Unit conducted an investigation into RL Therapy, located at 3513 Laurel Fort Meade Road, Laurel.

Detectives entered the business in an undercover capacity twice and received massages. They were solicited for sex acts in exchange for money by two employees of the business. However, further investigation revealed that the two employees were not licensed in Maryland to perform massage therapy.

The detectives charged two individuals, Kim Jeongran, a 53-year-old resident of Flushing, NY, and Li Meizi, a 47-year-old resident of Flushing, NY, with prostitution and performing massage therapy without a license.

