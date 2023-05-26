Ronnisha Jacarra Harris

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Annapolis Police Department announced that Ronnisha Jacarra Harris, 32, was located and apprehended in Tampa, Florida on May 24, 2023, by U.S. Marshals. Harris had an active arrest warrant for 1st & 2nd Degree Murder and other related criminal charges.

Harris is suspected of the murder of Raphael Hilton Johnson Jr., 48, who was found deceased with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head on March 2, 2023, in the 100 block of Obery Ct.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson expressed his gratitude to the officers, detectives, and federal partners who worked tirelessly to bring Harris to justice. “I want to thank the men and women of the Annapolis Police Department, both our uniformed officers and detectives, and our federal partners with the U.S. Marshals Service, for their continued efforts to bring this suspect to justice,” said Chief Jackson.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force – Baltimore and the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force – Tampa, worked together to identify Harris and apprehend her. She is being remanded back to Maryland by U.S. Marshals.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley also weighed in on the situation, saying, “No good resolution to any conflict comes out of the barrel of a gun. Please put down your weapons.” The Mayor thanked the Annapolis Police, federal marshals, and members of the task force for their work in solving the case and apprehending the suspect.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

