Unidentified Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run, Police Seek Information

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred in Temple Hills. Investigators are working to identify the deceased pedestrian in order to notify his family.

On January 13, 2024, at approximately 11:55 pm, patrol officers were called to the 4500 block of Saint Barnabas Road for an unresponsive adult male in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an unidentified vehicle was traveling southbound on Saint Barnabas Road, when for reasons under investigation, they struck the pedestrian. The driver did not remain on the scene. Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0002906.