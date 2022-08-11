Update On Proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendments For Calvert Town Center Expansions

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is currently preparing draft amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan regarding town center expansions for the Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Solomons and Lusby Town Centers.

Following work sessions held June 7 and June 28, 2022, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) directed department staff to begin the amendment process to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2019, to remove the Phase 2 expansion of the Prince Frederick Town Center in its entirety.

In addition, the BOCC directed staff to remove the expansions for Huntingtown and Solomons Town Centers and to reduce the area of the Lusby Town Center expansion.

The amendment process is a formal process that will include opportunities for public input.

Any proposed comprehensive plan amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan regarding the Prince Frederick Town Center that are adopted will need to be incorporated into the draft Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan.

Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FutureCalvert for more information about the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan amendments and to learn about future events.

For more information about the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update, visit:

www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterUpdate, email TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.