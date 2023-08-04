Upper Marlboro Man Found Guilty Of First-Degree Premeditated Murder Of Two DC Residents

WASHINGTON – A Superior Court jury, returned guilty verdict on all counts against Jalen Browne, 22, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for the murders of Jovan Hill and Tariq Riley, on July 25, 2021, on Q Street NW, Washington, D.C. The verdicts were announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Acting Chief Pamela Smith, of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Browne was found guilty of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder while armed, four counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, and six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 13, 2023.

According to evidence presented at trial, shortly after 3:38pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021, the defendant disguised himself and walked around the 100 block of Q Street, NW, eventually lying in wait to shoot young men enjoying the hot summer day. The defendant, using a backpack to catch his shell casings, fired 12 shots in succession at six young men. Narrowly missing three of his targets, the Defendant hit Jovan Hill, Tariq Riley, and another man in the back. First responders found Jovan Hill and Tariq Riley on the ground. Both men were transported to nearby hospitals, but all life-saving efforts failed; both men died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the back.

No witnesses provided information regarding the identity of the shooter. The government presented forensic, video surveillance, circumstantial, and motive evidence in securing a conviction on all counts.

In announcing the verdicts, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Smith commended the work of the officers and detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department who investigated the case, as well as members of the prosecution team, including: Charlie Bruce, Zachary McMenamin, and Paralegal Specialists Meridith McGarity, Lauren Douglas, and Tasha Harris. Finally, they thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey A. Wojcik and Lauren Galloway who prosecuted the case.