Upper Marlboro Native Serves Aboard Forward-Deployed Navy Warship In Japan

Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jake Joy, Navy Office of Community Outreach

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Taylor, a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.

Taylor joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Taylor serves as an operations specialist aboard USS Peralta.

“I joined the Navy for new opportunities and to travel,” said Taylor. “Also, my grandfather was in the Navy and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

Growing up in Upper Marlboro, Taylor attended North Hollywood High School in Hollywood, California, and graduated in 2014.

Today, Taylor relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Upper Marlboro to succeed in the military.

“I learned that if you work hard it’s very easy for you to stand out,” said Taylor.

Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.

A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.

Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

As a member of the Navy, Taylor is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Being in the area shows the global community that the U.S. Navy is here to protect freedom of the seas,” said Taylor.

Taylor serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend – across all domains – any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”

Taylor and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m proud of earning my enlisted surface warfare pin and earning my watch supervisor qualification,” said Taylor.

As Taylor and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is something to be proud of,” said Taylor. “It’s not something that everyone can do or that everyone is willing to do. I get to defend the people I love.”

Taylor is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my grandpa,” added Taylor. “I would not have considered any military branch if it wasn’t for him.”