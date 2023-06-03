BALTIMORE – The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, District of Maryland, and task force partners conducted a large-scale, multi-agency law enforcement operation focused on apprehending violent fugitives and wanted gang members throughout the month of May, arresting dozens of violent offenders throughout Maryland.

Operation Washout – Maryland resulted in a total of 95 fugitive arrests, including 17 suspects wanted for homicide, 16 wanted for attempted homicide, 19 wanted for robbery, and seven wanted for weapon-related offenses. Six validated gang members were among those arrested. Additionally, law enforcement seized 10 firearms, 72 pounds of marijuana, 78 grams of crack cocaine, six grams of heroin, and $3,200 in currency.

Operation Washout – Maryland is a U.S. Marshals Service-led initiative that partnered federal, state, and municipal law enforcement to focus on specific areas impacted by gang-related violence. The overall goal is to foster safer communities by prioritizing the most violent offenders and criminal organizations.

“Operation Washout, a counter-gang/violent offender initiative focused on disruption and destabilization of targeted criminal enterprises and reduction of violence within Baltimore city and Prince George’s County,” said Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland. “Working with our municipal, state and federal partners and U.S. Attorney’s Office personnel, we have arrested many violent criminals and repeat offenders, making it safer for the people of Baltimore City, Prince George’s County, and the State of Maryland.”

“Through coordination and partnership, more than 90 violent fugitives have been taken off the streets as part of Operation Washout,” said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron. “Reducing violent crime remains a top priority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we will continue to work with our partners and use every tool available to hold accountable those who commit violent crime.”

“Our valuable partnership with the U.S. Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is crucial to keeping our communities safe from gang crime and violence,” stated Malik Aziz, Chief of Police for Prince George’s County Police Department. “The results of this operation speak to the impact we can have if we all work together.”

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is a Congressionally funded multi-agency task force whose mission is to focus resources and efforts on the reduction of violence within the National Capital Region. This organization seeks to accomplish its mission through the identification, investigation, and apprehension of fugitives wanted for egregious crimes against the community, while ensuring the application of equal justice, integrity, and service for all.

Participating agencies included: U.S. Marshals Service; Annapolis Police Department; Anne Arundel County Police Department; Baltimore City Police Department; Baltimore County Police Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Bowie Police Department; Carroll County Sheriff’s Office; Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Charles County Sheriff’s Office; Department of State – Diplomatic Security Services; D.C. Department of Corrections; D.C. Metro Police Department; D.C. Metro Transit Police Department; Fredrick County Sheriff’s Office; Fredrick City Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Forest Heights Police Department; Harford County Sheriff’s Office; Homeland Security Investigations; Howard County Police Department; Howard County Sheriff’s Office; Immigrations and Customs Enforcement; Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services; Maryland State Police; Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department; Montgomery County Police Department; Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; Prince George’s County Police Department; Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office; Washington – Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force; Washington, D.C. Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency; U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia – Criminal Investigations Unit; and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.