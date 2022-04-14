LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle that struck a building this evening.

At approximately 7:39 p.m. on April 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 46000 block of Expedition Drive for reports that a vehicle had struck the backside of a hotel.

Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle which had been removed from the building after striking the maintenance room in the building.

Workers at the hotel along with fire department personnel inspected the building and advised that the building had been cleared as structurally safe.

All units on the scene would return to service soon after responding.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.