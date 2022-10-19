Vicky Lynn Carroll, 58, of St Mary’s County, passed away surrounded by family on October 15, 2022. She was one of six children, born on August 25th, 1964 to the late Carol Corcoran and surviving parent Paul Monahan, the father figure in her life.

Vicky was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was affectionately known to her grandkids as “Mammi.” She enjoyed sun tanning while on the beach, reading, sports, country music and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She especially enjoyed riding around town and taking trips with her beloved husband, David Carroll.

Vicky was a dedicated Paraeducator for St Mary’s County Public Schools. In this role, she loved interacting with students at her school Lexington Park Elementary School. It is here where Vicky helped nurture her pre-k students’ love for education. She retired from the public school system after 25 years of faithful service.

Vicky and David Carroll were married August 7th, 1986 in Leonardtown, MD. They were married for 36 beautiful years and loved taking trips and travelling, riding their Harley together, playing numbers and watching the Maryland Terps and Washington Redskins play. Their union was blessed by two sons Joshua and Kevin Carroll. During their childhood, Vicky loved attending their sporting events, taking them to King’s Dominion, relaxing and most of all watching Nick at Night with her boys.

Vicky leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, David; two children, Joshua (Alondra) and Kevin (Jessica); 8 grandchildren, Alayni, Joshua, Kayden, Sophia, Jayaa, Mitchell, Chase and Alora; two sisters, Patty and Barbara (Lonnie); one brother, Ricky Corcoran (Kim) and a host of nieces, nephews, and others relatives, and friends.

In addition to her mom, she was preceded in death by one sister Gail Garley and one brother Mike Corcoran and one son Jeffery Carroll, who was a fraternal twin of Joshua Carroll.

All who knew Vicky loved her and she will be deeply missed.

Screw cancer!

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., at Ridge Vol. Fire Department, 13820 Point Lookout Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Lexington Park Elementary School. Donations to the school can be mailed in check form with Vicky Carroll in the memo to:

Lexington Park Elementary School

46763 S Shangri-La Dr, Lexington Park, MD 20653

If another form of donation is needed, please reach out to Kevin Carroll.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.