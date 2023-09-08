Victoria Spaulding

Victoria Dalin Spaulding, “Vicky”, 57, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of the Philippines, passed away on September 1, 2023 at her home. Born on August 28, 1966 in Mambajao Camiguin Province, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Demetria Tadlas Dalin and the late Crispin Dalin. Vicky was the loving wife of Kenneth Spaulding, whom she married on September 24 in Olongapo City, Philippines. She is survived by her children Jennifer Spaulding and Sean Spaulding of Lexington Park, MD, her siblings Rolando Dalen of Garcia-Hernandez, Bohol and Basilia Dalen. Vicky was preceded in death by her siblings Prima Dalen, Albino Dalen, Maria Amancia Dalen, Victor Dalen, and Arquin Dalen.

Vicky graduated from Ahicia Barangay High School in 1986. She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1998, and was a Nurse Technician for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 2021.

All funeral services will be private at this time.