GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Corps, members of the Maryland State Police and many members of the community paid their respects on Sunday, March 20, 2022, remembering 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, who was killed four years ago, and others lost to violent crime.

Melissa Willey, Jaelynn’s mother, thanked the Sheriff’s Office, “for always having my back.” She added, “We come here,” to Great Mills High School. “My kids come here. I know it can’t be easy.”

“My five-year-old constantly says, ‘I miss Jaelynn,'” Melissa Willey said. “My two-year-old at nap time today said, ‘I miss Jaelynn,'” she said.

Looking out at the large audience in the parking lot of Great Mills High School on Sunday, Melissa Willey said “today has shown most people do,” remember Jaelynn.

“Jaelynn should be remembered for being an innocent victim as well as so many other innocent victims in the county,” Melissa Willey said.