WALDORF, Md. – If you see a stopped school bus, with its red flashing lights activated, you must stop (IN EITHER DIRECTION) unless there is a physical barrier between you and the oncoming bus – not a painted median.
There is NEVER an acceptable excuse to pass a stopped school bus. Your time is not more valuable than a life.
This violation occurred last week in Charles County. Fortunately, the child was unharmed. The driver in this video will be cited but the consequences could have been tragic.
Please drive safely, especially around school buses!
What a POS! Take his license away.
Wow! Slow down and stop for the school buses. It’s the law kid could have loss his or life.
They said he or she will be cited but I’m sure it won’t be enough to deter him or her from ever doing it again. I detest people who do that because the exact same thing happened to me when I was a young boy! His or her license needs to be taken away for one year!
