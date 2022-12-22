WALDORF, Md. – If you see a stopped school bus, with its red flashing lights activated, you must stop (IN EITHER DIRECTION) unless there is a physical barrier between you and the oncoming bus – not a painted median.

There is NEVER an acceptable excuse to pass a stopped school bus. Your time is not more valuable than a life.

This violation occurred last week in Charles County. Fortunately, the child was unharmed. The driver in this video will be cited but the consequences could have been tragic.

Please drive safely, especially around school buses!