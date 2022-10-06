Violet Ann Bailey, 82, of Avenue, MD, passed away on October 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side.

She was born in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Aloysius Bowles, Sr. and Helen Celeste Latham Bowles.

Violet was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. She is a 1957 graduate of Margaret Brent High School. After graduation she began working at William Mattingly John Deere Dealership until 1958. In 1958, she began her banking career with First National Bank of St. Mary’s, A Mercantile Bank, until her retirement as a Loan Officer, in 2002. She was on a duck pin bowling league for many years. Her hobbies including going to the casinos and playing the slot machines, crocheting, playing cards and bingo. She was lifelong member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and past president and life member of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending her time with family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Robert A. Bailey (Melissa) of Mechanicsville, MD and Susan A. Cotter (James) of Priest River, ID; her brother, Clarence Bowles of Clements, MD; her grandchildren: Robert Allen Bailey (Rebecca) of Avenue, MD, Austin Buckler Bailey of Mechanicsville, MD, April A. Gott of VA; and Cheyenne H.R. Cotter of Priest River, ID; her great-grandchildren: Blake Howell, Jordan Howell, Jada Howell, Easton Randall, Beau Robert Randall, and Alice Stark and her sister-in-law, Estelle Bowles of Loveville, MD.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lorenzo Bailey; and her brothers, Joseph A. Bowles, Jr. and John Anthony Bowles.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Stephen Wible at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Morganza, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joey Bowles, Billy Bowles, Robert Bailey, Austin Bailey, Blake Howell, Jordan Howell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.