Virginia Cross Clodfelter, 93, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 21, 2023, at Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD. Her sweet smile, her laugh, her love of Coke and chocolate milkshakes will always be remembered.

Virginia was born May 2, 1930, to the late Jennings C. and Emma Mae Cross in Aquasco, MD. She was the sixth of eight children: Stanley, Dorothy, Faye, Lorraine, Jennings Jr., Raymond, and Ralph. She enjoyed family games in the yard after Sunday dinners. Virginia and her brother, Jennings Jr., would explore the woods surrounding the house, occasionally getting into a little mischief. Virginia fondly remembered her father carrying her on his shoulder down the snowy lane to the school bus stop. The family moved to Hughesville, MD. After graduation, she went to Washington, DC, and worked at the Department of Agriculture with her sisters, Faye and Lorraine. Her mother warned her not to marry before she was twenty, and she waited twelve days.

Virginia met Jay Alexander Clodfelter, Jr. in Washington, DC and they married on May 13, 1950. While Jay worked for the Army’s Surgeon General Office, Virginia maintained their home and had four children: Barbara, Brenda, Michael, and Michelle. The family lived in several homes in MD, as the family grew. Sundays were regular trips to visit Jay and Virginia’s parents and family after church. Jay would drive the family home past the lighted Nation’s Capital, later around the beltway. Holiday dinners were always a special time. Virginia loved her family and arranged many get-togethers, keeping the families close-knit.

Vacations to the ocean and many, many meals of steamed crabs, Virginia loved sharing with her family. She loved dancing at all the weddings. She began Christmas shopping for her Grandchildren and great-grandchildren in July and loved to find unique gifts for her family. Jay would drive to craft fairs and read a book in the parking lot as she shopped. Brenda and Michelle would go to craft fairs with her after Jay passed with lots of laughter. Virginia and Brenda would watch “The Bachelor” from their homes and talk about the shows over the phone. Virginia loved to laugh and talk with her children. Her little cell phone connected quickly to them. Discovering various dance and musical groups, started trips with her children to concerts and performances. After one fall, Brenda and Michelle took her from rehab to a concert in New Jersey, where she waved at the singers. Mike and Ann took her to a Dancing with the Stars show, where she met one of the dancers and posed in a photo with him.

Virginia loved to care for family, asking her children to call after a visit, even when Mike lived only 6 miles away. She loved babysitting her grandchildren. For years, Virginia would drive down to Hughesville on her weekends to care for her Mother and then her Father at home. She drove to Leonardtown from Potomac to visit her Father and Lorraine. She always loved dressing nicely.

Virginia is survived by Barbara Brubaker and husband, Craig Kidwell of West Palm Beach, FL, Brenda Fogle of Middletown, MD, Michael Clodfelter and wife, Ann of Clarksburg, MD, and Michelle Altman and husband Andy of Sterling, VA. She is survived by her thirteen grandchildren: Misty, Adam, Melody, David, Richard, Lauren, Claire, Emily, Mark, Will, Jennifer, Kimberly and Colleen. Virginia loved their visits and those of her Great-Grandchildren: Mackenzie, Scott, Stella, Adelaide, Joseph, Colton, Peyton, Amelia, Eliza, Hunter, Jackson, Sawyer, Cora, Austin, Reed and Everett.

Virginia was preceded by her parents, her beloved husband, and most of her siblings. She is survived by her younger brother, Ralph, her children: Barbara, Brenda, Michael, and Michelle, thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

