Virginia Krauss White, 86, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on September 8, 2022.

Virginia was born on April 21, 1936, to Dr. Charles and Helen Krauss in Troy, NY. She was raised in Watervliet, NY. After Virginia graduated from House in the Pines Boarding School in Norton, Massachusetts in 1955, she pursued a degree in Early Childhood Education at Lasell Junior College in Newton Massachusetts, graduating in 1957.

While in high school, in 1953, she met James White at a church retreat in New Jersey. They went on to marry on August 24, 1957. Virginia and James raised four children in Livingston, NJ. She was a homemaker for her early adult life but later pursued working in childcare for nearly twenty years, providing loving care to children of many Livingston families.

In 1999, Virginia and James moved to Southern Maryland after his retirement from teaching and coaching. In retirement, they enjoyed taking in all their grandchildren’s activities. They were so proud of all their accomplishments. They loved the beach and vacationed at the Jersey Shore every summer.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, F. James White, her parents, Charles and Helen Krauss, her sister Constance Dunphy, and her brother-in-law, Richard Dunphy.

She is survived by her four children, Robert J. White (Shelley) of Bryn Mawr, PA, Jeffrey S. White (Monica) of Hampton, NJ, John White of Livingston, NJ, and Cynthia Olmsted (William) of La Plata, MD; her nine grandchildren, Kevin (Bridget), Erick, Diane, Daniel, Aidan, and Amber White, and Andrew, Zachary, and Ethan Olmsted and one great-granddaughter, Elodie May White. She is also survived by her only nephew, David C. Dunphy (Mary Anne) of Tolland, CT; cousins, Barbara and Gary Sparta of McAfee, NJ and lifelong friend, Joan R. Randall, of Middletown, NJ.

Family will receive friends for Virginia’s Life Celebration on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bloomfield Educational Foundation,

Attn: F. James White True Competitor Scholarship, P.O. Box 1358, Bloomfield, NJ, 07003.

