Virginia Lee Sanger Sims

Ginny gained her wings surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Charles County on a beautiful Sunday morning. She was born in Brunswick, MD to the late George F. Sanger and Marie Forsyth and spent some childhood years there before moving to Leonardtown, MD.

She is survived by her children Butch Gatton (Barbara) of Great Mills; Vicky Russell (Francis) of Leonardtown; Danial Sims (Jennifer) of Hagerstown, MD. Sisters: Linda Micheals of Winchester, VA; Bunky Greco of Fort Myers, FL; Judy Balta of Piney Point, MD. Brother: Younis Forsyth of Derwood, MD. She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Stacy Brown; granddaughter, Shanna Tederick; sister, Sandy Cook; brother, Frank Sanger and stepmother Elaine Sanger, whom she was very close to.

Ginny was a hard worker all her life, thinking only of her children and grandchildren. As she was fiercely protective of her family. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

All services will be private. Condolences can be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD. Contributions can be made to the Hospice of Charles County, MD 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.