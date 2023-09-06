MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On 09/06/2023 at 2:50 PM, Deputies responded to the report of a single vehicle collision in the area of Point Lookout Rd and Colton Point Rd in Mechanicsville.

Preliminary investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit revealed a 2011 Ford Ranger operated by a sole occupant was traveling N/B on Point Lookout Road when for unknown reasons a tree fell from the wooded area striking the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene and was identified as Brent Jeffrey Isreal, 51 of King George, VA. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision are asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at dale.reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone (240) 496-6694.