Vivian Lee Bruner, 64, of Callaway, MD passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with her son and extended family at her side.

She was born on November 17, 1958 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Stanley J. Williams, Sr. and Ann Lee Myers.

Vivian was a 1976 graduate of Chopticon High School. On July 15, 2006, Vivian married the love of her life, Michael Howard Bruner, Sr. Together they celebrated over 15 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on May 8, 2022. Vivian was employed by the ARC of Southern Maryland as a Manager for ten dedicated years. Her hobbies included cooking for her family, especially holiday dinners. She absolutely loved her lasagna recipe which she borrowed from her niece. She enjoyed playing sports: softball, horseshoes and shuffleboard. She was an avid fan of the New York Giants, but secretly cheered for the Dallas Cowboys when they weren’t playing each other. She and Mike liked to travel to the Blue Ridge Mountains and Luray Caverns. Beyond her love of Mike, Vivian shared a unique bond with her mother. The two of them were rarely seen apart. In addition to this, she absolutely loved her children and grandchildren, and could always be found supporting them at their various sporting events. “ViVi” loved her Trey and cared for him so deeply.

Vivian was a strong, ambitious, caring, loving – wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She epitomized what it means to give to others before oneself. If there was ever a definition of selflessness, Vivian lived it to the fullest.

Vivian is survived by her sons, Shawn Downs (Christie) of Leonardtown, MD and Michael Bruner, Jr. (Megan) of Lusby, MD; her siblings: Stanley Williams, Jr. (Joanie) of Hollywood, MD, Joanne Phillips (Marvin) of Chester, VA, Phyllis “Susie” Spalding of Leonardtown, MD, John Williams (Caren) of Waldorf, MD, Wayne Williams (Brenda) of Trappe, MD, Raymond Myers (Amy) of Lexington Park, MD and David Williams (Myssi) of Helen, MD; her grandchildren: John Moore, Dallas Downs, Jackson Downs, Cole Downs, Carly Moore, and Kennedy Bruner; her great nephew: Trey Reed; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family will receive friends for Vivian’s Life Celebration on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Don Geller at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dallas Downs, Jackson Downs, Cole Downs, John Williams, Stanley Williams, Raymond Myers, Wayne Williams, and David Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be John Moore, Carly Moore, Kennedy Bruner, Trey Reed, and Mike Bruner, Jr. Any and all members of the family wishing to assist as honorary pallbearers are more than welcome to line up and assist in that manner.

Memorial contributions in Vivian’s memory may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

