Volunteer Fire Department In Charles County Comes Up With Clever Way To Recruit New Members

Credit: Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department

BEL ALTON, Md. – “Attention wives, girlfriends, and all significant others: Need some alone time? Drop your man off to us at 9765 Bel Alton Newtown Road. We have something for everyone, it’s free of charge, open 24/7, and you get some nice perks (free training, tax credits, and some fun too, of course). Email us if interested.”

That post was the brainchild of Sarah Hammett, President of Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department.

“I was actually scrolling TikTok and saw a sports bar advertising ‘Husband Daycare – Football and Beer’ and thought to myself that would be a funny recruitment post if I tweaked it to fit the fire department.”

Hammett says that since firefighting is a male-dominated field, it can be hard to find things that can catch a female’s attention or post something that would make them laugh.

“Even though the post itself is directed towards wives dropping their husbands off, I think it still grabs the female population’s attention and may make them think of joining as well.”

She said humor is sometimes the best recruitment tool when it comes to social media.

“I could post a list of the benefits to volunteering, but it might only get a couple shares and likes. If I post something that makes people laugh, we’ll get thousands of engagements. We had a post during the Tiger King frenzy a few years ago that also did amazingly. The slogan was ‘If Joe Exotic can do it so can you’ because he often wore an EMS jacket in the show.”

The post has been shared 47 times already by individuals and groups.

“That’s exactly what I had in mind when I created the post. I’m a busy mom myself, and sometimes we just need some alone time you know? Whether it’s to get our never-ending to-do lists tackled or to get some time for brunch or drinks with our other mom friends.”

The Bel Alton Fire Department has about 45 firefighters on their roster but Hammett says there’s no limit on the need since those firefighters are volunteering when they can, outside of their full-time jobs and family responsibilities.

There are plenty of perks to joining a volunteer fire department including free training. People as young as 16 can join and start taking advantage of the training. They also offer tuition reimbursement that can help members pay for college courses and books.

Tax credits are also a perk. They currently have two credits, one is the new Property Tax Credit that gives qualifying volunteers a $500 annual property tax credit. The other is the Tax Incentive Program which allows qualifying members to reduce their Maryland taxable income by $7000 annually.

The department also has a LOSAP (retirement) program. Once the minimum years of service are achieved, qualifying volunteers can receive a monthly payment.

Hammett says they have positions for everyone and there are fire and EMS departments all over the county looking for new members.

Credit: Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department

“My inbox is always open for anyone interested, or even if you’re still on the fence, please reach out to me and we can chat to figure out if our department is what you’re looking for.”

If you’re interested, contact Sarah at sarah.fowler@bavfd.org.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com